Grammys rebound from COVID years, reaching 12.4M viewers

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 2:33 pm
  • VIDEO BY AP

    Harry Styles won album of the year at the Grammy Awards, taking home the top honor on a night that Beyonce dominated and became the ceremony's most decorated artist with her 32nd award. Viola Davis becomes an EGOT.

  Bad Bunny performs a medley on stage at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / FEB. 5

    Bad Bunny performs a medley on stage at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

  Lizzo performs a medley at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / FEB. 5

    Lizzo performs a medley at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

NEW YORK >> An estimated 12.4 million people tuned in to watch stars Harry Styles, Lizzo and Bad Bunny perform at the Grammy Awards, along with a tribute to 50 years of rap history.

That’s up from the pandemic-affected broadcasts of the last two years, the Nielsen company said on Monday. Live viewership was 8.8 million in 2021 and 8.9 million in 2022.

While the Grammys bounced back, it didn’t reach the viewership levels of pre-COVID days. Music’s showcase night was seen by 18.7 million people in 2020.

Live television viewership has declined across the board over the past few years, with pro football one of the few events to buck the trend.

There was no immediate estimate of how viewing broke down between CBS and its sister streaming service, Paramount+, which also covered the awards. The number is likely to increase slightly when delayed viewing is counted later.

