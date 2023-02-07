comscore Letter: NIMBYs shouldn’t stop affordable housing
Editorial | Letters

Letter: NIMBYs shouldn’t stop affordable housing

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

In his State of the State address, Gov. Josh Green signed an emergency proclamation to “streamline the construction process for housing” (“Gov. Josh Green shares vision for Hawaii,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 24). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Worker vaccinations needed to protect public

Scroll Up