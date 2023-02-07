Letter: NIMBYs shouldn’t stop affordable housing

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In his State of the State address, Gov. Josh Green signed an emergency proclamation to “streamline the construction process for housing” (“Gov. Josh Green shares vision for Hawaii,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 24).

That’s well and good, but where are they going to build the housing? Throughout Hawaii’s past, communities have opposed the construction of affordable housing and rentals in their area. Manoa recently opposed the construction of housing for kupuna.

We complain about the homeless. Many are there because they can’t afford our skyrocketing rents. We cry and moan about our children leaving Hawaii. They leave because of the cost of living and lack of opportunities, but housing is another reason.

It raises the question about “aloha.” Shouldn’t “aloha” include showing kindness toward others and some sacrifice? Or is “aloha” misguided and selective?

Don’t complain about the homeless situation and our keiki leaving Hawaii if communities aren’t willing to make some sacrifice. No NIMBY, please.

Robert K. Soberano

Moiliili

