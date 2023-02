Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Some aesthetically pleasing dishes are designed with social media platforms (like Instagram) in mind, but these taste just as good as they look.

Flying noods

Located in Market City Shopping Center, Fun Station (2919 Kapiolani Blvd.) offers a new take on Chinese food with a blend of both Northern and Southern Chinese cuisine. The eatery recently launched new menu items, including curry shrimp flying noodles ($15.75), which are suspended from floating chopsticks.

Other new dishes include spicy beef tossed noodles ($14.85), salt and pepper spare ribs ($15.65), and five-spice duck ($15.95).

Call 808-773-7367 or follow the biz on Instagram (@funstationhawaii).

Tornado potatoes

K Street Food in STIX ASIA (2250 Kalakaua Ave. Lower Level 100) features a variety of popular Korean snacks, including tteokbokki, Korean fried chicken, mandoo and rice dogs. Carb lovers, check out the K-potato — typically known as the tornado potato — a popular savory treat featuring a long, twisted potato spiral. Customers can choose from Hweori potato ($7.99) or Hweori potato with sausage ($10.99).

Visit stixasia.com.

Tropical treats

Banán’s Waikiki Shore store (2161 Kalia Ave.) — located beachside of the Waikiki Shore Condominiums, next to Fort DeRussy — recently launched three new flavors. This store isn’t visible from the street, but your trek will be worth it.

New flavors include Chocolate Paradise, Strawberry Jams (strawberry banana ice cream topped with local seasonal jam, strawberries and shaved coconut), Peanut Butter Lovers (peanut butter banana ice cream with peanut butter, dark chocolate, granola and honey), and Chocolate PB (chocolate-peanut butter swirl topped with peanut butter, dark chocolate, shaved coconut and honey). These flavors are exclusive to this Banán location.

You can get these offerings in cups ($9), but if you want to take your dessert to the next level, get the pineapple yacht ($18), which comes with macadamia nut honey butter, strawberries, pineapple, shaved coconut and honey.

Call 808-773-7231 or visit banan.co.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).