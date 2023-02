Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There is an intense, international effort underway to help with rescue and recovery operations in Turkey and Syria following the devastating earthquake that killed thousands on Monday. The desire to reach out is there, but it can be daunting to settle on the right conduit.

The general advice is to pick reputable, registered charities. The U.S. nonprofit Charity Navigator that rates these organizations (www.charitynavigator.org) has a link to a guide on relief efforts on its home page.