Some dogs get a streak of luck and find their forever family and home.

Like Sweetie, the pit mix who got visibility during a December news conference held by Gov. Josh Green and then got adopted the next day. Sweetie, an ambassador for the Hawaiian Humane Society, was on her best behavior at the conference — not barking once through the long session of humans talking about state budget priorities. She had been waiting for weeks for someone to adopt her.

And Elua, a white puppy rescued by the Maui Humane Society who will represent Hawaii on Animal Planet’s “Puppy Bowl XIX” this Sunday. Elua already captured the hearts of a New York couple who adopted him for good.

But for every shelter dog that gets lucky, there are dozens more waiting in kennels for somebody to take them home — some for weeks on end — and right now, shelters in Hawaii are spilling over.

The Hawaiian Humane Society is once again experiencing an overcapacity of dogs at its Moiliili campus and asking the public to foster to provide relief or, better yet, adopt. There have been a high number of surrenders, along with the usual strays.

“The No. 1 reason we’re hearing (for surrenders) is because people are either moving, and the perception is they cannot afford to move with their animals,” said Brandy Shimabukuro, the society’s communications manager, “or they can’t find affordable, pet-friendly housing, whether it’s a dispute with the landlord or lack of housing for dogs above a certain weight and size.”

Bella, a 2-year-old brindle pit mix, has been waiting for the right family to come along. She is smart, playful and energetic, according to Shimabukuro. She was surrendered to the society on Dec. 11.

Ghost’s family surrendered him upon moving, and the 2-year-old pit mix is still looking for his people. Elroy, a 9-year-old Labrador mix, is also a surrender, at the shelter since mid-January.

Shelters across the United States have also been experiencing overcapacity, according to the nonprofit Shelters Animal Count, which found 4.2% more animals entered shelters than left them in 2022. The increase was driven by dogs.

The society is advocating for more pet-friendly housing through its support of Senate Bill 1241, which seeks to prohibit the Hawaii Public Housing Authority from banning animals from housing under its control.

In October the society launched “Couch Crashers,” a short-term foster program to move dogs into temporary home environments when it was also at overcapacity. This reduces stress for them and makes room for additional animals arriving each day. So far, about 33% of participating dogs have been adopted by their fosters. But the society welcomes fosters even if they do not plan to adopt.

At the Maui Humane Society the shelter is also at overcapacity, according to spokeswoman Katie Shannon.

The outcome for Elua is, of course, a happy one. But there are 105 dogs at the Maui shelter, which is double what would be ideal, since it has capacity for 40 dogs. As a result, dogs are being paired in kennels.

The society has put out a call for help through its “SOS Foster” program. The nonprofit urgently needs the community to open their hearts and homes to animals in need of relief from the stress of a crowded shelter environment, Shannon said.

She also cited lack of affordable, pet-friendly housing as one of the main drivers of the higher number of surrenders to the shelter. The number of strays also increases with inclement weather.

“A lot of people in the industry have said that this year’s likely going to be a much more difficult year in terms of animal population than it was over the past couple of years,” she said. “I think it has to do with the economy, especially the lack of pet-friendly housing.”

People are struggling financially, she said, and often the move to a more affordable housing option means pets are no longer allowed.

Also, with the cost of living in Hawaii becoming more challenging, inflation is affecting a broad range of goods. According to the U.S. Consumer Price Index, the cost of pet food rose about 15%, and veterinary services 8.8%, from December 2021 to December 2022.

Maui Humane Society tries to assist those struggling financially with its “4EverPets” program, which helps people feed or care for their pets and to prevent surrenders. But housing is a more difficult issue to tackle.

By the time a pet owner has made the difficult, emotional decision to surrender a pet, their mind has usually been made up, Shannon said.

Because animal shelters on the mainland are also at or overcapacity, the Maui Humane Society has not been able to send dogs to partners there as much as it has in the past. Additionally, many airlines are struggling to run smoothly again and facing staff shortages, so flights via the “Wings of Aloha” program have also become more of a challenge.

The dogs coming in are all shapes and sizes, ranging from puppies to seniors.

Larger dogs, like Chunky Meatball, a gentle, 91-pound poi dog who loves hamburgers and walks well on a leash, are generally harder to foster or adopt out due to housing restrictions.

“This is an opportunity for someone who has never fostered before to save a life,” Shannon said. “They open up space for animals that have to be here versus ones that should be in a home.”

Anyone is able to foster, she emphasized. While fostering for at least one week would be helpful, longer stints are welcome, she said. And of course, adoption can be a win-win for all.

“If someone is looking for an animal, instead of purchasing one we’re always going to suggest going to a local rescue or Humane Society,” Shannon said.

FOSTER OR ADOPT A DOG

>> The Hawaiian Humane Society seeks short-term fosters. Visit any time from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and check in at the Couch Crashers desk, where representatives will help find a match. All necessary supplies, and veterinary care, if needed, will be provide. Visit hawaiianhumane.org/couch-crashers to learn more.

>> HHS is hosting the “Will You Be Mine” adoption special now through Feb. 19 ($14 for all animals).

>> The Maui Humane Society seeks SOS fosters for its dogs. No experience necessary. Food, collar and leash will be provided. Visit mauihumanesociety.org/pet-adoption/pets-for-adoption to learn more.

>> MHS is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Hours on Feb. 17 will be extended to 7 p.m. to offer more time to visit animals during a Valentine’s Day celebration. All adoptions will be sponsored by Petco Love.