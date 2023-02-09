Column: Engage private partners to improve Hawaii’s parks, trails

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I was pleased to see that Gov. Josh Green is eager to address the issues with Hawaii’s parks and trails. Weekly, Hawaii’s news is filled with rescues in both the water and the land — and we hear of car break-ins and robberies near some of the beautiful trails and sites around Oahu. Plus we have a shortage of police officers and emergency medical technicians that are protecting these areas.

Hawaii is an amazing place filled with natural and historic wonders enhanced by stunning views all around the islands. Yet, as locals, we wrestle with the push and pull of understanding and sharing the aloha spirit while balancing the use of our lands with tourists.

A way forward would allow Hawaii residents to work in conjunction with these important places by uniting the local constituents with local government in public-private partnership/“friends of” groups. That way, the people who live nearby can also help our park and lands offices to be the eyes and ears of the locations and good stewards of the land.

Set standards for federal, state, county and local parks, trails and beaches so that there is a high level of consistency and quality across the board. Within these standards, start fixing all trails and beaches, adding signage and legal parking along with restroom options. Label trails similar to ski hills with colored diamonds. Clear safety warnings need to be presented at the location, with warnings when the tickets are bought to enter the area and with tourist information. (Why is Hawaii at No. 43 in the National ParkScore listing, not in the Top Ten?)

Instead of police protecting these areas, hire park rangers. Pay for the rangers by having a visitor fee at every park, trail and beach — with kamaaina free or at a greatly discounted rate. Start charging for parking and advocating public transportation to many of these overcrowded locations. Too often, we see signs like at Makapuu to lock up your valuables. A regular occurrence is having cars broken into, tying up police, and ruining our sites and Hawaii’s reputation.

Haiku Stairs is an optimal example of where this public/private partnership can relocate the entrance and add parking to stay out of the neighborhood. A trail like that could require a $25 fee to do the hike. Use reservation systems like at Diamond Head and capitalize on parking and trail-pass income. Hikers will pay anywhere from $5 to $50 for the experience. The price can also deter inexperienced hikers, plus pay for additional staff to man all the trails, waterfalls and natural features throughout the island. It can put patrols watching parking lots and entrances near neighborhoods to create a pleasant experience for everyone.

Please, please set the standard: Use the template of reservations and fees at all sites around the island under the city, county and state control. Work with neighborhood and site-specific local groups to find the balance of control of these places and positive experiences that can become self-sustaining and the pride of all Hawaii’s people.

Kailua resident Linda Z. Nikcevich produces and publishes children’s books.