Letter: ‘Free’ parking at Ala Wai costs taxpayers plenty

Let’s be clear. “Free” parking is never free (“Bill strives to keep parking free at Ala Wai boat harbor,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 7).

Someone — the taxpayer, in the case of the Ala Wai Boat Harbor — is paying for paving, lighting, cleaning, patrol- ling, striping, drainage, repair and the environmental impacts from oil solvents polluting our shorelines and exhaust polluting our air.

Registration and gas taxes don’t even begin to cover the true costs of public roads and parking. The shortfall is made up from the general fund into which we all pay, whether we drive a car or not.

No one is being denied access to surf spots or shorelines by the introduction of parking fees. Hawaii has laws protecting people’s free access to our shorelines and beaches. This right does not extend to cars.

As a society we should support free shoreline access for everyone, but those who choose to drive should, at a minimum, pay to cover the actual cost of their cars’ parking facilities.

Jeffery Merz

Waikiki

