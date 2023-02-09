Editorial | Letters Letter: ‘Free’ parking at Ala Wai costs taxpayers plenty Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Let’s be clear. “Free” parking is never free (“Bill strives to keep parking free at Ala Wai boat harbor,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 7). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Let’s be clear. “Free” parking is never free (“Bill strives to keep parking free at Ala Wai boat harbor,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 7). Someone — the taxpayer, in the case of the Ala Wai Boat Harbor — is paying for paving, lighting, cleaning, patrol- ling, striping, drainage, repair and the environmental impacts from oil solvents polluting our shorelines and exhaust polluting our air. Registration and gas taxes don’t even begin to cover the true costs of public roads and parking. The shortfall is made up from the general fund into which we all pay, whether we drive a car or not. No one is being denied access to surf spots or shorelines by the introduction of parking fees. Hawaii has laws protecting people’s free access to our shorelines and beaches. This right does not extend to cars. As a society we should support free shoreline access for everyone, but those who choose to drive should, at a minimum, pay to cover the actual cost of their cars’ parking facilities. Jeffery Merz Waikiki EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Biden’s priorities will affect Hawaii