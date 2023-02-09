comscore Letter: ‘Free’ parking at Ala Wai costs taxpayers plenty
Letter: 'Free' parking at Ala Wai costs taxpayers plenty

Let’s be clear. “Free” parking is never free (“Bill strives to keep parking free at Ala Wai boat harbor,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 7). Read more

