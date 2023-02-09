comscore Hawaii residents’ view of tourism improves slightly
Hawaii News

Hawaii residents’ view of tourism improves slightly

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:50 p.m.
  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Isle lawmakers are considering several bills related to the future of the Hawaii Tourism Authority. Beachgoers relaxed at Kuhio Beach in Waikiki last week.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Isle lawmakers are considering several bills related to the future of the Hawaii Tourism Authority. Beachgoers relaxed at Kuhio Beach in Waikiki last week.

  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM According to a new survey, Hawaii residents' support of tourism is ticking upward, but many consider overcrowding a persistent issue. People hit the beach in Waikiki last week.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    According to a new survey, Hawaii residents’ support of tourism is ticking upward, but many consider overcrowding a persistent issue. People hit the beach in Waikiki last week.

Resident sentiment in support of Hawaii tourism has edged upward but Hawaii Tourism Authority still faces challenges in convincing residents that the industry has brought the state more benefits than problems. Read more

