Hawaii residents’ view of tourism improves slightly
- By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:50 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Isle lawmakers are considering several bills related to the future of the Hawaii Tourism Authority. Beachgoers relaxed at Kuhio Beach in Waikiki last week.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
According to a new survey, Hawaii residents’ support of tourism is ticking upward, but many consider overcrowding a persistent issue. People hit the beach in Waikiki last week.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree