comscore Letter: Ex-Maui official deserved long term for bribery
Letter: Ex-Maui official deserved long term for bribery

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I would like to commend U.S. District Court Chief Judge Derrick K. Watson for his sentencing of Stewart Olani Stant, who was convicted of a form of bribery, to 10 years in prison (“Ex-Maui official spent bribes on travel, hostess bars,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 7). Read more

