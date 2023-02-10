Letter: Ex-Maui official deserved long term for bribery

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I would like to commend U.S. District Court Chief Judge Derrick K. Watson for his sentencing of Stewart Olani Stant, who was convicted of a form of bribery, to 10 years in prison (“Ex-Maui official spent bribes on travel, hostess bars,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 7) . Read more

I would like to commend U.S. District Court Chief Judge Derrick K. Watson for his sentencing of Stewart Olani Stant, who was convicted of a form of bribery, to 10 years in prison (“Ex-Maui official spent bribes on travel, hostess bars,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 7). I only wish Stant was sentenced to a longer term.

I was appalled by the audacity of former Maui Mayor Alan Arakawa and retired Maui state Judge Boyd Mossman, among others, to submit letters of support and requests for leniency. This is for someone who accepted more than $2 million in bribes and spent much of that on gambling, hostess bars, luxury travel, jewelry and dining, among other expenditures.

I would suggest that Maui High School consider removing him from the Hall of Fame.

Cyrus Siu

Kaunakakai, Molokai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter