Ex-Maui official spent bribe money on travel, hostess bars
By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:53 a.m.
STAR-ADVERTISER / COURTESY LAW OFFICE OF MICHAEL J. GREEN
Stewart Olani Stant, left, Milton J. Choy.
The office of H2O Process Systems, located at 1950 Young St., owned by Milton J. Choy, who is accused of paying more than $2 million in accepted bribes to Stewart Olani Stant, former director of the Maui County Department of Environmental Management, in exchange for government contracts.
