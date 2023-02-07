comscore Ex-Maui official spent bribe money on travel, hostess bars
Hawaii News

Ex-Maui official spent bribe money on travel, hostess bars

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:53 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / COURTESY LAW OFFICE OF MICHAEL J. GREEN Stewart Olani Stant, left, Milton J. Choy.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / COURTESY LAW OFFICE OF MICHAEL J. GREEN

    Stewart Olani Stant, left, Milton J. Choy.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / FEB. 9 The office of H2O Process Systems, located at 1950 Young St., owned by Milton J. Choy, who is accused of paying more than $2 million in accepted bribes to Stewart Olani Stant, former director of the Maui County Department of Environmental Management, in exchange for government contracts.

    GEORGE F. LEE / FEB. 9

    The office of H2O Process Systems, located at 1950 Young St., owned by Milton J. Choy, who is accused of paying more than $2 million in accepted bribes to Stewart Olani Stant, former director of the Maui County Department of Environmental Management, in exchange for government contracts.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / FEB. 9 The office of H2O Process Systems, the company at the center of a multimillion-dollar bribery scandal.

    GEORGE F. LEE / FEB. 9

    The office of H2O Process Systems, the company at the center of a multimillion-dollar bribery scandal.

The more than $2 million that the former director of the Maui County Department of Environmental Management accepted in bribes and spent on gambling, hostess bars and luxury travel constitutes “the largest single known case of bribery prosecuted” in the district of Hawaii, according to federal prosecutors. Read more

Previous Story
Council growing impatient waiting for Honolulu housing plan
Next Story
Housing official feels homeownership struggle firsthand

Scroll Up