Letter: Give corporations tools to develop meds for kids

The majority of our medicines come from China or India, with some reports that 97% of antibiotics come from China. A Star-Advertiser article said that there are insufficient pediatric medications on the pharmacy shelves, and that should be of grave concern to all Americans (“Empty shelves for kids’ medicines continue,” Feb. 6).

We as a nation are fixated on which bathroom a person should use, but there are truly monumental problems needed to be addressed.

Certainly equitable labor-trade agreements, allowing U.S. corporations to function at a tax rate equivalent to other industrial countries; targeted tariffs to protect vital industries; and reinstituting training for technical jobs stopped by President Joe Biden are a necessary start to induce companies to produce these goods.

Instead of pouring unaudited billions into a war in Ukraine, invest this money to develop public-private vital industries such as making children’s formula and medications, antibiotics and blood pressure drugs that private companies could, with profits, repay loans from the government. But, but, but that would be a dreaded corporation — and as soon as that word is used, all progress stops.

Gary R. Johnson

Kaneohe

