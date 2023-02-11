Letter: Navy can’t be trusted to act immediately

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It is not only disappointing but disturbing that the Navy is unable to write and submit a report after 30 days on what happen when it allowed PFAS to spill at the Red Hill facility (“Navy needs more time for chemical spill report,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 8). It also raises serious doubts about the competency and commitment of the Navy to deal with an existential threat to Honolulu’s primary water supply.

How can the people of Hawaii rely upon the Navy to take immediate action, if it must, to prevent contamination of our sole source aquifer with PFAS (not to mention jet fuel)? As the Navy procrastinates, that harm may be happening. The Environmental Protection Agency must demand immediate public disclosure of the Navy’s findings to date. Where is the DOH? No more delays!

Francis M. Nakamoto

Moanalua Valley

