Letter: Navy can’t be trusted to act immediately

  Two Naval Facilities Engineering System Command contractors place absorbent mats on an aqueous film-forming foam spill at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in November.

    Two Naval Facilities Engineering System Command contractors place absorbent mats on an aqueous film-forming foam spill at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in November.

It is not only disappointing but disturbing that the Navy is unable to write and submit a report after 30 days on what happen when it allowed PFAS to spill at the Red Hill facility (“Navy needs more time for chemical spill report,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 8). Read more

