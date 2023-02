Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Free parking at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor, an unpolished gem on the edge of Waikiki, has been a contentious issue for many years, as the state Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) struggles to find a developer willing to transform the worn harbor into an attractive hub for boating and ocean activities.

Now up for debate is Senate Bill 1034, which would require DLNR to set aside and maintain 300 parking stalls — the current number — “at no cost for recreational ocean access and for the practice of traditional and customary Native Hawaiian rights.”

The bill would preempt DLNR from eventually shrinking or eliminating the number of free stalls by replacing them with paid parking — something it has done in the past and presumably would consider in the future.

DLNR opposes the bill, arguing that setting the limit in statute would hinder its ability to “respond to changes or other needs in a timely manner.” Moreover, the parking fees help ensure that “repair and maintenance costs are offset by those who use the parking lot” rather than by taxpayers and boaters who do not.

A recent report prepared for DLNR on developing the harbor also noted that stalls reserved for ocean users have been co-opted by hotel and construction workers.

These are fair arguments. In its continuing efforts to revitalize the harbor in a sustainable way, DLNR needs to make certain business decisions, and parking for users is a key one.

Nonetheless, public access to the shoreline, a near-sacred right, must be maintained. As a key access point to Waikiki surf breaks and the Kahanamoku Lagoon, harbor parking is vital for ocean users lugging surfboards and beach gear. The harbor also was built in an area traditionally used by Native Hawaiians for raising and gathering fish and other marine resources.

The question is whether those shoreline access rights, enshrined in state law, would be denied by paid parking. Perhaps not. But they would be diminished.

There is scant free parking available in Waikiki. Imposing parking fees (especially at market rates for a prime location), could create an unwarranted financial burden on ordinary residents and regular users. Access would be restricted to the time allowed on a parking meter. And as the Surfrider Foundation pointed out, paid parking could encourage surfers to park at Magic Island and make the risky paddle through the channel to reach the surf breaks.

Should the free-stall requirement prove a serious hindrance to redeveloping the harbor, the Legislature could revisit the restriction in the public interest. For now, however, the high bar set by SB 1034 seems appropriate, given the stakes and public sentiment.