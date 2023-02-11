comscore Waianae landowner is ordered to close illegal gun range
Hawaii News

Waianae landowner is ordered to close illegal gun range

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The city Department of Planning and Permitting has told a Waianae area property owner to shut down an illegal gun range or face up to a $1,000 a day in fines. Read more

Previous Story
Man found guilty of online death threats

Scroll Up