No society thrives without accountability, especially a democracy. How the Navy can question the authority of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to request a detailed report on the recent spill of highly toxic fire retardants at the Red Hill Fuel Facility, is utterly beyond belief (“Navy needs more time for chemical spill report,” Star- Advertiser, Feb. 8).

The Navy reports to the civilian government, which is accountable to the citizens of the United States. Every day we are forced to wait for the data and video needed to avert the potential poisoning of our aquifer, we inch closer to irreversible disaster.

The residents of Oahu deserve to know if our water is safe to drink today and in the future. The state Department of Health has received information about the spill and should be able to offer an assessment of safety. Additionally, the Board of Water Supply should be allowed to test the Navy’s wells and soil.

While the Navy and the EPA send letters back and forth, local officials must step up to protect life on Oahu.

Wendi White

St. Louis Heights

