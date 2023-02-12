Hawaii falls just short against Cal State Fullerton
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Hawaii guard Samuta Avea missed a shot in the closing seconds.
-
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Hawaii forward Kamaka Hepa missed a layup in the closing seconds.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree