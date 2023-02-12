comscore Hawaii falls just short against Cal State Fullerton
Hawaii falls just short against Cal State Fullerton

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii guard Samuta Avea missed a shot in the closing seconds.

    Hawaii guard Samuta Avea missed a shot in the closing seconds.

  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii forward Kamaka Hepa missed a layup in the closing seconds.

    Hawaii forward Kamaka Hepa missed a layup in the closing seconds.

Playing small ball, the Hawaii basketball team’s frenetic comeback attempt fell short — thrice — in a 52-51 loss to Cal State Fullerton in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

