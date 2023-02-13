comscore Letter: Graduate students need union protections
Letter: Graduate students need union protections

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Star-Advertiser story, “UH graduate assistants’ fight to unionize reaches high court” (Jan. 27), gladdened my heart. As someone who taught at the University of Hawaii at Manoa for more than 40 years, I often have wondered why the university treated its graduate assistants so badly. Read more

