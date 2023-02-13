comscore Bills would allow restraining orders for out-of-state victims
Bills would allow restraining orders for out-of-state victims

  • By Tori DeJournett tdejournett@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Nazeehah Khan

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Nazeehah Khan

Two bills would allow nonresidents such as Nazeehah Khan — formerly of Ewa Beach — to apply for temporary restraining orders in Hawaii cases of sexual assault or domestic abuse to offer them a legal layer of protection while in the islands. Read more

