Letter: Haiku Stairs can be safe and self-sustaining
Letter: Haiku Stairs can be safe and self-sustaining

Linda Nikcevich asked how do we manage our parks and trails (most prominently, the Haiku Stairs) in a safe and self-sustaining way, without burdening our first responders, taxpayers and neighboring residents (“Engage private partners to improve Hawaii’s parks, trails,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Feb. 9). Read more

