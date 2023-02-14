Letter: Haiku Stairs can be safe and self-sustaining

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Linda Nikcevich asked how do we manage our parks and trails (most prominently, the Haiku Stairs) in a safe and self-sustaining way, without burdening our first responders, taxpayers and neighboring residents (“Engage private partners to improve Hawaii’s parks, trails,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Feb. 9).

A very good question. The Honolulu Board of Water Supply and previous city administrations determined that the best solution was “managed access” — a resource owned by the city but run by a contractor, financed not by the city but by entrance fees.

The Friends of Haiku Stairs has a plan that would include provisions for parking, comfort facilities, cultural education, safety, maintenance and trespassing controls. Contrast this with the $1.3 million the City Council would spend to destroy the stairs, at taxpayers’ expense.

With parking and climbing restored during daylight hours, trespassing and nighttime neighborhood parking would end.

During the Coast Guard era, hikers simply signed in and out. And perhaps more importantly, it operated with no disturbance to the neighborhood.

Jay Silberman

Palolo

