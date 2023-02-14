comscore Letter: OHA would improve ‘lei of green’ promenade
Editorial | Letters

Letter: OHA would improve ‘lei of green’ promenade

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

As a Native Hawaiian, I was appalled to see Bob Crone’s letter (“Kakaako Makai could be more than high-rises,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 10) casting “shame” on the Office of Hawaiian Affairs. He got everything wrong and has the gall to wag his finger at Hawaiians? Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Graduate students need union protections

Scroll Up