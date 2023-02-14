Letter: Police need to channel anger in healthy ways

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I totally agree with Violet Horvath (“If officers stayed calm, Nichols would be alive,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Feb. 6).

If the officers had remembered the name of their unit — SCORPION, or Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods — they could have reacted so differently.

Police officers have very difficult jobs, but they must find ways to debrief themselves and channel their anger and frustration in more healthy ways. This is obviously a common problem, as we can see with all the police/citizen encounters turning into confrontations.

If police could walk neighborhoods and get to know the residents they are supposed to protect as people, maybe they would feel better about their jobs and neighbors would appreciate them, not fear them.

Elizabeth Nelson

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter