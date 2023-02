Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s continuing struggle to deal with the changing firearms legal landscape now includes the city ordering the shutdown of an illegal gun range on Hakimo Road.

The owner of the Waianae property, Juanito Lameg, could face up to $1,000 a day in fines. Lameg did get police permission to administer a firearms course, which doesn’t mean people can use the site for actual shooting.

Elsewhere, lawmakers are considering bills to create “gun-free” zones. This illicit gun range ought to qualify.