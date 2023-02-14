comscore A korean favorite returns | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Nadine Eats Hawaii

A korean favorite returns

  • By Nadine Kam
  • Today
  • Updated 3:41 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Chive and seafood pancake ($17.95)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Spicy pork with rice and cabbage ($18.95)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Pine nut jook ($17.95)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Shrimp fried rice ($15.95) with ketchup on top

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    LA kalbi ($24.95) is served as a rice plate

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Pat bing soo ($8.95)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Must-have mandoo Large dumplings fill Ireh’s mandoo soup ($17.95). These dumplings are stuffed with pork, vegetables and sweet potato noodles.

Dozens of mom-and-pop restaurants were swept away by the razing of the block of low-rise commercial buildings to make way for The Park on Keeaumoku going up between Rycroft and Liona streets. Read more

