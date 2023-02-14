A korean favorite returns
- By Nadine Kam
Today
- Updated 3:41 p.m.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Chive and seafood pancake ($17.95)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Spicy pork with rice and cabbage ($18.95)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Pine nut jook ($17.95)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Shrimp fried rice ($15.95) with ketchup on top
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
LA kalbi ($24.95) is served as a rice plate
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Pat bing soo ($8.95)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Must-have mandoo Large dumplings fill Ireh’s mandoo soup ($17.95). These dumplings are stuffed with pork, vegetables and sweet potato noodles.
