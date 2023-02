Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Here’s an easy version of a Korean restaurant staple: chive pancakes. The base is simply flour and wa ter, with cornstarch added to make them a little crunchy. A generous amount of sliced onions and chives is then folded in.

These pancakes can be made a few hours ahead; just reheat them in a dry skillet. That way, they’ll be crunchy and hot when served. Be sure to drain well or they will be quite greasy.

To make a quick dipping sauce, combine equal parts soy sauce, vinegar and sugar; taste and add more of one of the other until you have something you like. Chile peppers and/or sesame oil are optional.

Korean-Style Chive Pancakes

Ingredients:

• 1 cup flour

• 1/2 tablespoon cornstarch

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1 cup ice water

• 1/2 teaspoon soy sauce

• 1 cup chives, cut in 1-inch pieces

• 1/2 cup thinly sliced onion

• 1 small chile pepper, minced (optional)

• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided

Directions:

Combine flour, cornstarch and salt in mixing bowl. Stir in ice water to make a thin batter. Stir in soy sauce. Fold in chives, onion and chile pepper, if using.

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in skillet over medium. Slowly pour 1/2 the batter into the skillet, letting it spread to edge of pan. Let cook about 5 minutes, until edges are crisp and light brown; flip. Cook until light brown on other side. Remove to a plate lined with paper towels. Repeat with remaining oil and batter. Cut in wedges to serve.

Makes two 8-inch pancakes.

Approximate nutrient analysis per pancake: 380 calories, 15 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 1250 mg sodium, 53 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 2 g sugar, 8 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

