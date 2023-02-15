Ikaika Anderson withdraws DHHL nomination

Ikaika Anderson — Gov. Josh Green’s embattled nominee to lead the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands — today withdrew his nomination “effective immediately.”

Anderson’s decision follows a blistering — and sometimes personal — critique at a confirmation hearing of the Senate Committee on Hawaiian Affairs that lasted five hours Tuesday. It ended with four of the five senators voting not to recommend that the full Senate confirm Anderson.

Anderson will continue as acting chair of DHHL until Green finds a new nominee, Green said.

Green repeatedly praised Anderson at a press conference today and said he “carried himself with great pride and courage” amid a “difficult environment.”

“He simply wanted to help,” Green said.

At an earlier press conference, Green made a joke about Anderson’s treatment by the Senate committee in announcing his selections to replace former state Reps. James Tokioka and Ryan Yamane, whom Green appointed to serve as Cabinet deputy directors.

Newly appointed state Rep. Luke Evslin, (D, Lihue-Wailua), was run over by a boat propeller during the 2010 Molokai Hoe, which sliced through his back five times and broke his pelvis.

“Ikaika feels a lot like Luke right now,” Green said.

Green also appointed state Rep. Trish LaChica, (D, Waipio-Mililani).

Both have two young children and are scheduled to be sworn in Tuesday, about a third into the current legislative session.