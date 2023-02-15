comscore Letter: Haiku Stairs could be a successful money maker | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Haiku Stairs could be a successful money maker

I fully support Linda Z. Nikcevich’s commentary regarding her plea to the city to reopen the Stairway to Heaven in Haiku Valley (“Engage private partners to improve Hawaii’s parks, trails,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Feb. 9). Read more

