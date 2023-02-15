Letter: Haiku Stairs could be a successful money maker

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I fully support Linda Z. Nikcevich’s commentary regarding her plea to the city to reopen the Stairway to Heaven in Haiku Valley (“Engage private partners to improve Hawaii’s parks, trails,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Feb. 9).

This is a world-class hike and could be a part of our excellent trails on Oahu. We could do managed access as is successfully being done at Diamond Head and Hanauma Bay.

There are at least two alternate access routes that do not disturb the neighbors in the surrounding neighborhoods.

This could be a money maker for the city instead of the money pit it now is. Imua!

Steve Harris

Member, Friends of Haiku Stairs

Maunalani

