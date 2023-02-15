comscore Alleged cocaine dealer received COVID relief loan | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Alleged cocaine dealer received COVID relief loan

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:37 p.m.

A 25-year-old Waikiki man in federal custody for allegedly selling a fatal dose of cocaine to a Kaneohe Marine reportedly received more than $20,000 in loans from a COVID-19 relief program for what he claimed was his taxi business. Read more

