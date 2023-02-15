Hawaii Grown notebook: Baseball, men’s basketball, softball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

BASEBALL

>> Makana Murashige, Punahou ’20: The Pacific Lutheran (Ore.) sophomore third baseman hit a grand slam in an 11-1 win over Caltech on Saturday and finished the weekend 6-for-13 at the plate with three runs and six RBIs over three games.

>> Ty Yukumoto, Leilehua ’21: The Pacific (Ore.) sophomore shortstop hit .500 (7-for-14) with a triple, two runs and three RBIs to help the Boxers win two of three over Chapman (Calif.) over the weekend.

>> Cayden Okada, Mid-Pacific ’21: The Pacific (Ore.) sophomore right-hander tossed four shutout innings of relief allowing two hits and no walks with two strikeouts to earn the win in a 13-4 victory over Chapman (Calif.) on Saturday in the series opener.

>> Rylan Burigsay, Punahou ’21: The Whitman (Wash.) right-hander pitched the final five innings of a 12-5 win over Occidental (Calif.) on Saturday and allowed an unearned run on four hits with one walk and one strikeout.

>> Dawson Tokishi, Baldwin ’21: The Pacific (Ore.) junior center fielder went 3-for-5 with two runs, two RBIs and a stolen base in the series opener against Chapman (Calif.).

>> Brayden Nomura, St. Francis ’19: The Lewis & Clark (Ore.) senior right-hander allowed five runs on seven hits in 41⁄3 innings with no walks and five strikeouts in a 15-7 win over Claremont-Mudd-Scripps on Saturday. Through two starts, Nomura leads the Pioneers with 10 strikeouts in 91⁄3 innings.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Christmas Togiai, Kamehameha ’20: The Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) sophomore guard scored 13 points on 4-for-10 shooting and added four rebounds, four steals and two assists in an 86-79 win over Park-Gilbert on Friday. It was his 10th game scoring in double figures this season.

>> Tolu Smith, Kahuku ’18: The Mississippi State senior forward finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and three assists in a 70-64 win over Arkansas on Saturday to extend the Bulldogs’ winning streak to five games.

>> Jake Holtz, Damien ’20: The Whitworth (Wash.) junior forward scored 16 points on 7-for-8 shooting and added eight rebounds, two assists and a steal in 18 minutes of a 90-84 loss to George Fox (Ore.) on Friday.

SOFTBALL

>> Primrose Aholelei, Kaiser ’19: The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi junior right-hander tossed a one-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts in a 1-0 victory over Murray State in her Division I debut on Friday. Aholelei, a junior college transfer from Bossier Parish, went 2-2 with a 2.14 ERA in 192⁄3 innings over the weekend with nine walks and 20 strikeouts.

>> Keila Kamoku, Kamehameha ’21: The Ole Miss sophomore second baseman started five of the Rebels’ first six games and hit .333 (4-for-12) with a double, two walks, three runs scored and two RBIs as Ole Miss started the season 4-2.

>> Lauren Almeida, Kamehameha-Maui ’21: The Utah Tech sophomore shortstop started all five games in the Paradise Classic at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium and hit .417 (5-for-12) with a double, a home run, three walks, four runs scored and two RBIs.

>> LB Kahahawai-Kekona, Baldwin ’22: The Utah Tech freshman left fielder started all five games in the Paradise Classic and hit .333 (5-for-15) with two doubles, two walks, three runs scored and five RBIs.

>> Kai Barrett, ‘Iolani ’19: The Cal Poly junior first baseman singled in the Mustangs’ first run of the season in a 3-0 win over North Dakota on Friday and finished 3-for-10 with a run and three runs scored to help Cal Poly finish 3-1 on opening weekend.

>> Carys Murakami, Maryknoll ’22: The Cal State Northridge freshman second baseman started four of the Matadors’ first five games of the season and went 3-for-12 with six walks, two runs scored and an RBI.

>> Maya Matsubara, Punahou ’20: The Colorado State junior shortstop started four of the Rams’ first five games and hit .400 (4-for-10) with a walk and two RBIs.

>> Ailana Agbayani, ‘Iolani ’22: The Brigham Young freshman shortstop hit leadoff and singled and scored the only run in a 1-0 shutout of Wisconsin on Thursday. Agbayani had two hits and three runs in four games to begin her college career and also pitched 2⁄3 innings in one relief appearance.

>> Mackenzie Kila, Mililani ’22: The East Carolina freshman third baseman started all five games and went 2-for-9 with a double, a walk and two runs scored to help the Pirates open the season 3-2 in a tournament hosted by UNC-Wilmington.

>> Shaylee Alani, Kamehameha ’18: The Abilene Christian senior second baseman doubled, homered, drove in four runs and scored twice in a 13-12 win over Murray State on Saturday.

>> Liliana Thomas, Maryknoll ’21: The Loyola Marymount sophomore second baseman, a transfer from Arizona State, started five of the Lions’ first six games and went 3-for-10 with a run and a walk.

>> Marissa Nishihara, Mid-Pacific ’20: The Saint Mary’s (Calif.) junior left fielder doubled and drove in a run in a 5-3 loss to Hawaii on Friday.

>> D’Asha Saiki, Punahou ’19: The California junior hit an RBI double and scored a run as a pinch hitter in an 11-0 win over San Diego in five innings on Friday to open the season. Saiki went 1-for-4 with three runs scored in five of the Bears’ six games on opening weekend.

>> Allie Capello, ‘Iolani ’22: The Pacific (Calif.) freshman left fielder singled four times in four games to begin her college career for the Tigers.

———

Stats compiled by Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser. To submit an athlete for publication email: bhull@staradvertiser.com.