Letter: Is restaurant closure canary in mineshaft?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Many were shocked to hear the wonderful Piggy Smalls restaurant is closing (“Piggy Smalls closing Sunday after 7-year run at Ward,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Feb. 9).

The reason given was it had had such difficulty finding staff to keep it running. Sad, just sad, but shouldn’t be so surprising if we think about it. Equally sad is that the cost of living here in paradise is such that fewer and fewer are able to afford to work at the lower wages paid to those in the service field.

Like a canary in the mineshaft, I genuinely worry that the demise of Piggy Smalls may be foreshadowing that many more will close.

Jim Kennedy

Ewa Beach

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter