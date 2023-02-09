Piggy Smalls closing Sunday after 7-year run at Ward

Piggy Smalls, a popular eatery run by award-winning chef Andrew Le, is closing on Sunday.

The restaurant made the announcement on Instagram and Facebook, saying that it was concluding its journey at its Ward location at 1200 Ala Moana Boulevard.

“What a run! It’s bittersweet,” said the restaurant in the post. “We want to thank our incredible staff, past and present, who have been absolutely amazing in crafting our unique and eclectic Asian American cuisine. We also want to thank our amazing customers and patrons who have dined at our location for the past seven years.”

Piggy Smalls was Le’s second restaurant, which opened in 2016 as an extension of the already well-established Pig and the Lady in Chinatown.

Piggy Smalls serves brunch on weekends, along with a special pho for every day of the week that it is open. Some popular menu items include baked escargot, ahi toast, grilled sweet sausage summer rolls, Banchan’s army stew, and fresh pastas.

“We hope this is not the end of the Piggy Small’s journey and to return somewhere soon,” the post said.

Meanwhile, the Pig and the Lady in Chinatownis still going strong and will remain open, the post said. Staff from Piggy Smalls will be transferring to the Chinatown restaurant to “cook up some very cool stuff” as part of “a 2023 refresh.”