Letter: OHA could learn from Chicago’s waterfront

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Richard Borreca’s commentary in the Sunday edition refers to Chicago for guidance on what to do with the Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ land in Kakaako (“Good public planning for waterfront must prevail,” Star-Advertiser, On Politics, Feb. 12).

Chicago has preserved land on the lakefront by using it for a museum, aquarium, planetarium and a concert venue. A similar use would be appropriate in Kakaako.

Chicago’s lakefront has an aquarium and the Field Museum. The museum had an information placard about Hawaii in a Chinatown display. An aquarium was long planned for at Fisherman’s Wharf, but not built.

There also is a concert venue next door, across from the museum.

Kenneth Fukunaga

Downtown Honolulu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter