comscore On Politics: Let good public planning for Kakaako waterfront prevail
Editorial | On Politics

On Politics: Let good public planning for Kakaako waterfront prevail

  • By Richard Borreca Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:10 a.m.
  • COURTESY OFFICE OF HAWAIIAN AFFAIRS The drawing of the harbor looking ewa shows the proposed Hakuone development, which OHA hopes would include residential towers.

    COURTESY OFFICE OF HAWAIIAN AFFAIRS

    The drawing of the harbor looking ewa shows the proposed Hakuone development, which OHA hopes would include residential towers.

If Carl Sandburg can call Chicago the “City of the Big Shoulders,” city planners can also dub the marvelous city as the city of big promises kept. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Ala Wai Harbor parking

Scroll Up