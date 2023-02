Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I do not know the chief operating officer of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Casey Brown, but I do know he needs to get his facts straight if he expects support for efforts to address residential restrictions currently existent in Kakaako Makai (“Battle over Kakaako housing continues,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 6). Recent testimony of Mr. Brown and others claims that OHA was somehow “swindled” when it got these lands. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Leading up to 2012, prime lands in Kakaako, some of the most valuable in Honolulu, were designated for OHA ownership to settle litigation over ceded lands revenue claims — an effort that was led by Attorney General David Louie and Native Hawaiian senior Deputy Attorney General Charleen Aina, in coordination with OHA Chair Colette Machado and Native Hawaiian attorney William Meheula, a well-respected trial attorney.

The land values were reviewed by two of the best commercial and residential real estate appraisers in Hawaii, one for the state and one for OHA, and an agreed-upon estimate of approximately $200 million in value based on current zoning was reached.

Extensive public meetings in Native Hawaiian communities were then held over several months under OHA auspices with resultant broad-based community support.

Nothing was “rushed under pressure,” as Mr. Brown claims now. The times, places, agendas, etc., of the gatherings were completely under the control and management of OHA. We stood completely aside, pending the emergence of approval or not by the OHA trustees. OHA did not want to let the opportunity slip away, as prior attempts at settlement of the claims had failed.

Only then did we approach the state Legislature in 2012. At no time did OHA put a value on the settlement of less than $200 million, and certainly not the $92 million now being claimed by some unknown appraiser.

The City and County of Honolulu currently appraises the property at $300 million.

Is Mr. Brown seriously contending that OHA Chair Machado and OHA trustees blindly approved a settlement with more than a $100 million negative gap? That experienced attorneys and top real estate appraisers misled the OHA trustees? Or that my administration deliberately and knowingly somehow short-changed the trustees?

My history with OHA goes back to 1978, when under the leadership of then-Sen. Ben Cayetano, OHA was voted into existence. When the 2012 settlement was approved, I signed the bill at Washington Place with Chair Machado at my side — 34 years of support for OHA.

Mr. Brown claims he wants “justice” for Hawaiians, “and we need to be made whole.” Citing false flag history and maligning allies does not win support or votes or friends. OHA, in the present legislative circumstances, could well use a strong dose of all of those items. Rather, such claims do a disservice by suggesting that the Native Hawaiian leaders and attorneys who did a landmark deal could be so easily fooled. To be sure, I support OHA’s attempts to enhance the value of those lands, but not at the expense of the truth.

Stop playing the victim and start taking responsibility for building on the strong foundation the Kakaako Makai settlement provides.

OHA leader, trustee write about justice at Hakuone

For perspectives from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs on the Kakaako Makai issue, see “Island Voices” columns published in the Star-Advertiser on Dec. 11 and Jan. 8. A couple of excerpts from those pieces:

>> “Allow OHA to develop Kaka‘ako Makai,” by OHA CEO Sylvia Hussey (Dec. 11, online at 808ne.ws/HusseyKakaako): “Before the elections, we heard promises about doing right by beneficiaries of homestead trust lands. Promises to address the injustice of Native Hawaiians being unable to afford a home in the land of their ancestors. We don’t claim to be able to solve the housing crisis with what we build in Hakuone. But Hawaiians should be making decisions about our lands for our people.”

>> “Kakaako Makai intent in 2012 needs to become reality in 2023,” by OHA trustee Mililani Trask (Jan. 8, online at 808ne.ws/TraskKakaako): “I have a fiduciary obligation to ensure that OHA realizes optimum value from our Kakaako parcels, known collectively now as Hakuone. Hawaiians must be free to do what is right and smart to realize the full value of their lands. Developers on the mauka side of Ala Moana Boulevard do not have their hands tied. So, why have lawmakers placed obstacles in the way of OHA delivering for its beneficiaries? That needs to change.”

Neil Abercrombie was governor of Hawaii from 2010 to 2014.