Column: Renegotiate new Kakaako Makai settlement agreement for OHA
Editorial | Insight | Island Voices

Column: Renegotiate new Kakaako Makai settlement agreement for OHA

  • By state Rep. Scott K. Saiki and Sen. Sharon Y. Moriwaki
  • Today
  • Updated 12:11 a.m.
  StateSen. Sharon Y. Moriwaki and Rep. Scott K. Saiki

    COURTESY PHOTOS

    StateSen. Sharon Y. Moriwaki and Rep. Scott K. Saiki

  • COURTESY OFFICE OF HAWAIIAN AFFAIRS A conceptual drawing of the proposed Hakuone development with the former Fisherman’s Wharf site on the right and Kewalo Basin Park on the left.

    COURTESY OFFICE OF HAWAIIAN AFFAIRS

    A conceptual drawing of the proposed Hakuone development with the former Fisherman’s Wharf site on the right and Kewalo Basin Park on the left.

In 2012, the Office of Hawaiian Affairs negotiated a settlement agreement with the Abercrombie administration to satisfy the state’s obligation to pay public land trust proceeds that were owed to OHA for the period from Nov. 30, 1978, through June 30, 2012. Read more

