Agency denies free parking at Ala Wai harbor targeted

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources Department of Boating and Ocean Recreation on Wednesday said it had no immediate plans to eliminate free parking at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor in advance of a legislative hearing on preserving 300 free parking stalls there.

“There is no truth to claims that we intend to eliminate free parking, which includes some spaces facing the lagoon, and many others at the coastline,” Ed Underwood, DOBOR administrator, said in a statement.

Assistant DOBOR Administrator Meghan Statts said misinformation may be the result of proposed legislation that would require DOBOR to set aside the 300 free parking spaces.

“In the very near future, we are going to do a request for proposals for the development within the facility itself. Since this is envisioned as a public-private partnership the current parking layout may shift some in the future. That could include a parking structure at the harbor,” Statts said.

Their remarks come as state lawmakers prepare to hear Senate Bill 1034, which would keep the free stalls to “ensure access to the ocean for future generations as well as protect rights for surfers and other practitioners of customary Native Hawaiian rights.”

The bill was originally scheduled to be heard by the Senate Committee on Hawaiian Affairs and the Senate Committee on Water and Land last week, but the measure was deferred and is now slated to be heard at 1 p.m today in Conference Room 224 and by video conference.

Kate Thompson, a leader with Save Surf Parking Coalition Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor, said she appreciated that DLNR’s statement, which clarified that the department currently does not plan to reduce free parking. However, she said, “We still need to codify and establish this. These are static parking places and they can easily design the new harbor to protect these 300 spots. We already gave up 249 spots in 2008 so this is a hard line for us.”

The bill, which has a companion House Bill 1189, states that just 300 free stalls were preserved out of roughly 900 parking stalls in a circa 2008 parking plan approved by the state Board of Land and Natural Resources.

DOBOR has been under fire this year by harbor dwellers and users who are concerned that future development of the boat harbor could compromise free parking.

Thompson said harbor users, especially those that rely on the free parking for recreational access, are leery. Two other bills (Senate Bill 1387 and House Bill 1089) before legislators would establish a state boating facility lease pilot program within DLNR allowing a small boat harbor to be leased in its entirety for private development, management, and operation.

Thompson said more than 200 people or groups, including the Surfrider Foundation Oahu chapter and Save Our Surf, have submitted testimony to protect free Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor parking.

DLNR Chairperson Dawn N.S. Chang has submitted testimony opposing the bill. In her testimony Chang said, “The Department does not believe the number of parking stalls at any small boat harbor should be set in statute, as it would hinder the Department’s ability to respond to changes or other needs in a timely manner.”

Chang’s testimony said that any change to the amount of paid and free parking at any small boat harbor in the state is subject to BLNR’s approval.

“Parking fees help to ensure that repair and maintenance costs are offset by those who use the parking lot, rather than by taxpayers and the boating public. Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor is one of the most heavily used public facilities in the state, which results in increased repair and maintenance needs to ensure that its parking areas remain in suitable condition for safe public use.”

DOBOR said that it is hard to manage the six-hour free parking time limit. Signs indicate that the 300 slots are for recreational uses such as surfing, swimming, boating and paddling.

“The problem is we have hotel workers, construction crews, and people living in their cars who are occupying a fair number of spaces,” Statts said. “What often happens is workers come back during their lunch hours and simply move their cars to avoid being towed. That’s not a fair way, especially for recreational users.”

Thompson said DOBOR has had since 2008, when the current parking plan was established, to do what the Save Our Surf coalition recommends and develop a ticketing system that includes a parking attendant.

To date, she said there is not even a sign that says “no worker parking.”

“There should be a parking attendant who gives out written warnings, and citations,” Thompson said.