Agency denies free parking at Ala Wai harbor targeted | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Agency denies free parking at Ala Wai harbor targeted

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / 2002 State lawmakers are preparing to hear Senate Bill 1034, which would keep some 300 public parking stalls at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor free. Surfers cross the parking lot next to the harbor.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources Department of Boating and Ocean Recreation on Wednesday said it had no immediate plans to eliminate free parking at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor in advance of a legislative hearing on preserving 300 free parking stalls there. Read more

