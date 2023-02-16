comscore Green facing more contentious nominee hearings | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Green facing more contentious nominee hearings

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Ikaika Anderson withdrew his nomination to lead the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands on Wednesday. Pictured behind him is Gov. Josh Green, who nominated him to the position.

As many as three more of Gov. Josh Green’s Cabinet appointees are also likely to face intense scrutiny at their confirmation hearings after Ikaika Anderson withdrew his nomination to lead the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands on Wednesday following a blistering — and sometimes personal — confirmation hearing. Read more

