comscore Suspect charged with attempted murder of HPD officer in Laie | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Suspect charged with attempted murder of HPD officer in Laie

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 5:21 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • COURTESY HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT Hokuokalani Patoc

    COURTESY HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT

    Hokuokalani Patoc

The 39-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and stealing his vehicle in the Laie area has been charged with first-degree attempted murder and unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.

Hokuokalani Patoc today was charged following the Thursday incident that started in the morning when the Honolulu Police Department received a call about two vehicles driving “hazardously” in Laie. After being pulled over, the suspect beat an officer with a weapon that appeared to be a crowbar and stole his police-subsidized personal vehicle.

An hours-long police chase ensued, with HPD following the vehicle to the North Shore and eventually to the Honolulu area before arresting the suspect in front of Iolani Palace.

The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries to his head, HPD said.

Patoc’s aggregate bail has been set at $1 million, according to court documents.

He has also been arrested and charged for first-degree criminal trespassing at Waialua Elementary School Tuesday morning.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
North Korean leader brings daughter to soccer match

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up