Hawaii News

Alleged spy for China to stand trial in 2024

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:22 p.m.

A former CIA officer and FBI linguist accused of stealing classified information and giving it to China in exchange for money, travel reimbursements and a set of golf clubs was deemed competent to stand trial, a U.S. magistrate judge ruled Thursday. Read more

