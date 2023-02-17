comscore Brief religious observances by Hawaii’s school employees are OK’d | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Brief religious observances by Hawaii’s school employees are OK’d

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:41 p.m.

The state school board Thursday unanimously passed a policy amendment that says state Department of Education employees may engage in short, quiet “religious observances” during private moments, in keeping with a landmark ruling in June by the U.S. Supreme Court. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Kaiser Permanente Hawaii

Scroll Up