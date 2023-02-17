Kokua Line: When is the IRS office open?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Answer: The Internal Revenue Service says it has hired more than 5,000 new “telephone assistors” to improve service this tax season. Hold times at 800-829-1040 can average 13 minutes and are longer on Mondays and Tuesdays, it says. You mentioned being unable to make an appointment for in-person service at Honolulu’s Taxpayer Assistance Center because its weekday hours conflict with your own work schedule. This TAC is scheduled to be open one Saturday a month in March and April, for in-person serv­ice without an appointment, according to the IRS website.

The office at 300 Ala Moana Blvd. in the Prince Kuhio Federal Building is listed as being open March 11 and April 8 (both Saturdays) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The IRS says to check for updates at 808ne.ws/irsftf, “as availability may change without notice.”

Otherwise, this TAC is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed for lunch from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.), and service is by appointment only, according to the IRS. Call 844-545-5640 to make an appointment. For more information, see apps.irs.gov/app/office-locator.

Taxpayers are urged to come prepared, bringing current government- issued photo identification, Social Security cards for all applicable members of their household, and any letter or notice they received from the IRS, along with related documents. Anyone requesting identity verification services must bring two forms of ID and a copy of the tax return filed for the year in question, if they filed a return.

The IRS continues to urge taxpayers to obtain information online, at irs.gov.

Q: Is Outback in Hawaii Kai closing?

A: Yes, on Feb. 26, according to a manager on duty late Thursday afternoon, who confirmed that fact but referred all other questions to a company spokesperson, who did not return our phone call by deadline. The Outback Steakhouse at 6650 Kalanianaole Highway is one of five in Hawaii, according to the company’s website.

Q: Do I have to make an appointment to get a state ID? I’ve never had one before.

A: No, but Honolulu’s Department of Customer Serv­ices encourages you to do so, saying that scheduling ahead at alohaq.org ensures the most efficient service. Walking in as a “stand-by” customer involves longer wait times, and same-day service is not guaranteed, it says.

Using the online reservation system also will connect you to a document guide to ensure that you bring the documents you’ll need to verify your application.

Q: Auwe! My dermatologist advises me to wear sunscreen daily, so I bring a lot when I travel. I’ve never had trouble before, but flying home they enforced the “3-1-1 rule” and I had to throw it out.

A: The Transportation Security Administration’s 3-1-1 rule says passengers may bring a quart-size bag filled with containers of liquids, aerosols, gels, creams and pastes through the airport security checkpoint, as long as each container holds 3.4 ounces or less. “Medically necessary” liquids, gels and aerosols over 3.4 ounces are allowed in “reasonable quantities,” but over-the-counter sunscreen is not considered to be medically necessary as a carry-on item, it says. Larger containers of sunscreen are allowed in checked bags.

Mahalo

Mahalo to Alan, who helped when I had a flat tire while driving down Campbell Avenue the morning of Feb. 8. Alan took time from walking his dog to help me change my tire. He would not take anything — just a handshake and “Have a good day.” I had a great day thanks to Alan. — Grateful senior citizen

