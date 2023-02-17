comscore Office of Hawaiian Affairs Kakaako Makai bill advances | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Office of Hawaiian Affairs Kakaako Makai bill advances

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The Committee on Hawaiian Affairs voted 4-1 and the Committee on Water and Land voted 5-0 to pass Senate Bill 736 on Thursday. The bill allows residential development of the land in Kakaako owned by the state Office of Hawaiian Affairs. Above, land on the Ewa edge of Kewalo Harbor owned by the agency is seen.

The state Office of Hawaiian Affairs succeeded in advancing a bill to permit residential development on 31 acres it owns in Kakaako Makai past a pair of Senate committees Thursday after a contentious public hearing last week. Read more

