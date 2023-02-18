comscore Suspect in fatal hit-and-run has no driver’s license, 164 citations | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Suspect in fatal hit-and-run has no driver’s license, 164 citations

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.
    Flowers were attached at the intersection crosswalk of Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street on Wednesday afternoon.

    Mitchel Yoshiji Miyashiro allegedly struck and killed 16-year-old Sara Yara in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street near McKinley High’s athletic field shortly after 6:40 a.m. Wednesday morning.

    McKinley students Aubrey Nunes, left, and Ashley Kim placed flowers Wednesday at a makeshift memorial at the intersection crosswalk.

Mitchel Yoshiji Miyashiro pleaded not guilty to driving without a license nine days before he allegedly struck and killed 16-year-old Sara Yara and injured another female student who were in a marked crosswalk. Read more

