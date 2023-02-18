Suspect in fatal hit-and-run has no driver’s license, 164 citations
By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:28 p.m.
Flowers were attached at the intersection crosswalk of Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street on Wednesday afternoon.
Mitchel Yoshiji Miyashiro allegedly struck and killed 16-year-old Sara Yara in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street near McKinley High’s athletic field shortly after 6:40 a.m. Wednesday morning.
McKinley students Aubrey Nunes, left, and Ashley Kim placed flowers Wednesday at a makeshift memorial at the intersection crosswalk.