Letter: Governor, nominees pay price of politics

  Ikaika Anderson, Gov. Josh Green's embattled nominee to lead the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, withdraws his nomination "effective immediately" on Wednesday.

    Ikaika Anderson, Gov. Josh Green’s embattled nominee to lead the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, withdraws his nomination “effective immediately” on Wednesday.

The Senate is giving a hard time to the governor’s nominees in confirmation hearings (“Green facing more contentious nominee hearings,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 16). That should not be a surprise to our governor. Read more

