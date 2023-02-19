Letter: Governor, nominees pay price of politics

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Senate is giving a hard time to the governor’s nominees in confirmation hearings (“Green facing more contentious nominee hearings,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 16). That should not be a surprise to our governor. Read more

While he was a state representative and senator, Josh Green walked to the beat of his own drum and did only enough to obtain some leadership positions from the majority Democrats. But when he became a senator, he did not bow down and kowtow to those in leadership and longstanding senators, as the old-timers expected him to do.

So now that he needs something from them, they are coming up with all kinds of reasons to give him and his nominees a very difficult time.

That’s the way they play the game and show you how it’s done.

Clyde B. Morita

Kaneohe

