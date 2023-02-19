comscore Late block helps Hawaii win at Long Beach State | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Late block helps Hawaii win at Long Beach State

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:12 a.m.

Kamaka Hepa scored 19 points, including two key free throws with 1.6 seconds to play, and Beon Riley made a momentum-shifting block as the Hawaii basketball team held off Long Beach State 70-67 in Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, Calif. Read more

