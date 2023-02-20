Letter: Compromise needed for Kakaako Makai dispute

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I see the Kakaako Makai controversy as a disagreement between points of view (“Office of Hawaiian Affairs Kakaako Makai bill advances,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 17).

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs wants to maximize condominium development so it can gain lots of revenue. The other local folks want to preserve shoreline access and free parking areas.

Unfortunately, both sides have taken the Western legal perspective, in that it should be all our way and you better hit the highway. On the other hand, from an economic perspective, some mix of both uses would maximize the total societal gain.

I think both parties should work together and produce a compromise solution that would leave each party with some gains. That way, both sides can get something.

Kendrick Lee

Alewa Heights

