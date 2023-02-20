comscore Kaiser therapists ratify contract, ending long strike | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kaiser therapists ratify contract, ending long strike

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:33 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / MAY 20 Kaiser Permanente mental health therapists, shown on a picket line at the Waipio Clinic, ratified a new contract Saturday, ending a nearly six-month strike.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / MAY 20

    Kaiser Permanente mental health therapists, shown on a picket line at the Waipio Clinic, ratified a new contract Saturday, ending a nearly six-month strike.

Therapists employed by Kaiser Permanente in Hawaii — members of the National Union of Healthcare Workers — voted overwhelmingly Saturday to ratify a new contract ending a nearly six-month strike that the union says is the longest work stoppage by mental health care workers in U.S. history. Read more

Previous Story
Vital Statistics: Feb. 10-16, 2023

Scroll Up