Letter: Elected officials ignore unflashy maintenance

Mary Macmillan is right (“State should budget for maintenance, too,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 19).

Too often, elected representatives promote the glamour of building something new, which they tout in reelection bids. However, they fail to maintain these assets in good working order because spending money on upkeep does not make headlines.

Look at the poor condition of some of our roads — even street signs that you can barely read because they are so faded — and larger projects such as the unsafe Natatorium War Memorial, which has been closed since 1979.

John White

Diamond Head

