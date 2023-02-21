Letter: Hard to take lawmakers’ criticism of UH seriously

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Barbara Wong was right in her defense of University of Hawaii President David Lassner (“Lassner has guided UH through difficult times,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Feb. 20).

If you are mystified by the attack of the three legislators, take a look at David Shapiro’s column (“Don’t let UH become a plaything for pernicious politicians,” Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, Feb. 19).

Who can take state Sens. Donovan Dela Cruz, Donna Mercado Kim and Michelle Kidani seriously after reading the history of their “endless drama, disrespect and and disruption” as far as UH is concerned? As a former graduate of UH and a former faculty member, these rants are much too familiar. The university has accomplished much in spite of these voices.

I also am disappointed by the all-too-silent legislators, who seem to be cowed by their vocal colleagues.

Jean Toyama

Downtown Honolulu

