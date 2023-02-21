comscore Letter: Thanks to Carole Kai for 50 years of charity work | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Thanks to Carole Kai for 50 years of charity work

Mahalo to Mayor Rick Blangiardi, for honoring Carole Kai for her 50 years of relentless charitable work (“Carole Kai honored with special day,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 18). Read more

