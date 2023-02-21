Letter: Thanks to Carole Kai for 50 years of charity work

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mahalo to Mayor Rick Blangiardi, for honoring Carole Kai for her 50 years of relentless charitable work (“Carole Kai honored with special day,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 18). Raising more than $117 million for over 150 nonprofit organizations is a remarkable philanthropic feat, driven by Carole’s unwavering love for Hawaii and its people.

Carole demonstrated her imaginative and organizational abilities at a very young age, starting with her fun-filled bed race right on the University of Hawaii campus. The bed race later evolved into the Carole Kai Bed Race at Kapiolani Park, where dozens of uniquely decorated beds and laughing bed pushers and pullers competed. Then came Carole’s renowned Great Aloha Run, a fun run for all, and rightfully tabbed as “a race with compassionate love.”

Carole will always be remembered for her compassion, high energy, huge smile and innate ability to bring people together. Wishing Carole a healthy and happy retirement!

Ed Uchida

Hawaii Kai

