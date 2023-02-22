Letter: Salary transparency can promote economic justice

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I enjoyed reading “House bill would outlaw gender pay disparity in isles” by Dan Nakaso, and “Hawaii among states looking at salary transparency bills” by Jeff Green of Bloomberg News (Star-Advertiser, Feb. 18). Read more

Thank you for bringing attention to the gender pay gap in Hawaii and House Bill 745.

Unfortunately, HB 745 is stalled but a simpler bill, Senate Bill 1057, is moving along.

The advocates in the community fighting for equality at workplace and economic justice are hopeful that Hawaii will join seven other states to make salary transparency a law.

Younghee Overly

Ala Moana

